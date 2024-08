Judge Isaac Addo imposed the custodial sentence to deter similar offenses.

Source: Pulseghana

Ghanaian blogger Jeffrey Epprim Nyame has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for publishing false news that caused public panic.

The Accra Circuit Court convicted him for spreading misinformation about currency exchange rates.

Despite pleas for clemency, Judge Isaac Addo imposed the custodial sentence to deter similar offenses.



Read full article