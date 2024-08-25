Ghanaian businessman holds opulent funeral for mother with helicopter and celebrity guests

The grandeur of the occasion showcased Nti's deep respect and love for his mother

Ghanaian businessman Joseph Nti honored his late mother with an extravagant funeral in Asante Akyem Akutuase on August 24, 2024.

The ceremony featured a convoy of luxury vehicles and a helicopter for transporting the body.



The event, attended by high-profile guests including musician Akwaboah and dignitaries, was marked by traditional performances and a lavish dinner with a surprise performance by Kofi Kinaata.









