Ghanaian music lacks succession plan - Jah Wisdom

Jah Wisdom

Kumasi-based reggae artist Jah Wisdom has raised concerns over the future of Ghanaian music, emphasizing the need for a proper succession plan to safeguard its relevance.

He highlighted the recent loss of veteran musicians like Nana Kwame Ampadu and Nana Tuffour, warning that without passing on their music knowledge, the industry faces challenges ahead.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Jah Wisdom expressed worries about the readiness of the younger generation to lead the music industry in the absence of experienced veterans.



He echoed sentiments from figures like Gyedu Blay Ambolley, emphasizing the importance of establishing structures to equip young musicians beyond mere collaborations.



Jah Wisdom launched his latest album, "Mama Africa," at the Kumasi City Mall on April 6, featuring tracks like "I Cry Hard" and "Empress."

The event saw performances by artists including Bobo Ranking and Bongofari, showcasing Jah Wisdom's influence and popularity within the reggae scene.



Confident in the potential of his new album, Jah Wisdom believes it will elevate his prominence in the music scene, provided with adequate support.



With past hits like "Judah Land" and "Holy Grounds," Jah Wisdom's contribution to reggae music continues to inspire audiences across Ghana and beyond.