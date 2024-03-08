Ghanaian musician Kofi Mante highlights strict LGBTQ rights measures in Canada

Kofi Mante

Canada-based Ghanaian musician, Kofi Mante, also known as Wilson Manteaw, highlighted the stringent measures regarding LGBTQ rights in some countries, where failure to acknowledge them could result in dismissal from work.

Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast, Mante emphasized the gravity with which LGBTQ issues are handled in more developed nations like Canada.



He stated, “In Canada, when you work with someone and you become aware that the person is transitioning from male to female, you are expected to acknowledge and respect that transition.”

Mante explained, “In workplaces, announcements are made regarding the transition of individuals, and it is imperative to recognize and address them according to their preferred gender identity. Failure to do so can lead to termination of employment.”



He elaborated, “Refusal to acknowledge a person’s transition is considered a violation of their rights, and such behavior is not tolerated in Canadian workplaces. Employees are informed that they are disrespecting the individual’s right to transition, leading to termination of their employment.”