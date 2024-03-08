Ghanaian rapper Too Spyce calls for musical diversity and support for emerging talents

Too Spyce

Ghanaian rapper, Too Spyce, is urging her fellow musicians to explore a broader range of genres instead of confining themselves to one style.

Too Spyce, who made history as the first female rapper to win TV3's reality TV music show, Mentor, in 2022, believes that diversifying one's musical repertoire is crucial for commercial success.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Too Spyce highlighted the evolving landscape of the music industry, stressing the need for artists to adapt to changing market demands by embracing diverse sounds to reach a wider audience.



She emphasized the significance of variety, noting that sticking to a single genre could impede both artistic growth and financial prosperity.



"If you box yourself into one particular music style, how do you make money when it is not paying off?" she questioned.



Too Spyce advocated for musicians to familiarize themselves with different genres to seize opportunities and maintain relevance.

The rapper also underscored the importance of creating supportive platforms for emerging talents. Too Spyce expressed concern that many young artists lack the necessary industry knowledge and support to navigate their careers effectively.



She called upon industry leaders to establish mentorship programs and provide resources for skill development, enabling emerging musicians to thrive in the competitive music landscape.



"We need help. If you are an up-and-coming musician in this country and don't have connections within the industry to guide you, you'll be left wandering with no direction," she remarked.



Too Spyce urged stakeholders in the music industry to nurture new talents, ensuring a sustainable future for Ghanaian music beyond the current generation of artists.