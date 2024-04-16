Entertainment

Ghanaian student sets Guinness World Record for most trees hugged in one hour

Abubakar Tree Hug 696x464 Abubakar Tahiru hugging a tree

Tue, 16 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Abubakar Tahiru, a forestry student at Auburn University, USA, has achieved the Guinness World Record for most trees hugged by an individual.

Tahiru's remarkable feat, hugging 1,123 trees within an hour, earns him global recognition for his passion for environmental sustainability.

Guinness World Records confirmed Tahiru's milestone, praising his dedication to promoting awareness about the importance of trees and environmental conservation.

