Ghanaian transgender singer speaks against criminalization of queer people

Angel Maxine

Angel Maxine, a prominent transgender singer and LGBTQ+ activist from Ghana, has voiced her strong opposition to the recent passing of the anti-LGBTQ bill in Ghana's Parliament.

The legislation, called the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, has raised concerns among queer communities and activists like Angel Maxine.



Passed on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the bill criminalizes LGBTQ activities and prohibits their promotion, advocacy, and funding within the country. After three years of deliberation, the Parliament unanimously approved the controversial bill, signaling a significant shift in Ghana's legal landscape regarding LGBTQ rights.

In an interview with DW News Channel on Thursday, February 29, 2024, Angel Maxine emphasized the potential consequences of the bill, particularly for individuals identifying as queer. She warned that the legislation could escalate attacks against queer people and create an environment where such violence is perceived as permissible.



Angel Maxine, who serves as a vocal advocate for marginalized communities, expressed deep concerns about the safety and well-being of queer individuals in Ghana. She highlighted the broader implications of the bill, stating, "The bill is going to give people the freedom and liberty to attack queer people because they think it is legal."