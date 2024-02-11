Ghanaian woman sleeps off while attempting Guinness World Records' gum-a-thon

Maame attempting the record for the longest gum chewing by an individual

Maame, a determined Ghanaian woman striving for the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest gum chewing by an individual, encountered a momentary setback during her endeavor when she unexpectedly fell asleep.

In a video widely circulated on Saturday, Maame was captured seated in a relaxed position, dozing off. This incident unfolded after she had already completed seven hours of her gum-chewing GWR attempt. At that juncture, she appeared to be on the brink of abandoning her record pursuit.



Nevertheless, moments later, she began humming a song and vigorously waving her hands in the air, evidently striving to remain awake and persist in her quest for the record.









Maame initiated her ambitious seven-day chewing gum marathon on Friday, February 9, with the goal of surpassing the current record of 41 hours of continuous gum chewing.



The rules for this distinctive record are simple: maintain a straight face, keep the gum manageable, and undergo continuous timing and recording by a dedicated team.