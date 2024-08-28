Ghanaian women are archaic but Nigerian ladies are more exposed- Camidoh

Camidoh

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian musician Camidoh recently praised Nigerian women for their boldness and openness, noting they are more daring and confident compared to Ghanaian women.

Ghanaian musician Camidoh recently praised Nigerian women for their boldness and openness, noting they are more daring and confident compared to Ghanaian women. His comments, made during a podcast with Efia Odo, have sparked discussions on social media about cultural and societal differences between the two groups.





Read full article