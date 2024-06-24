Ghanaians deserve better than the current Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration – Obibini

Obibini

Source: Mynewsgh

Obibini, a Hip Hop artist known as David Kwaku Effum Boafo, criticized the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration on Cape Coast’s Property FM, expressing disappointment in their performance.

He emphasized that Ghanaians deserve better, citing concerns over high costs of living, poor infrastructure, and economic challenges like high dollar rates.



Obibini suggested that the government, despite its education, should prioritize improving roads, education, healthcare, and food affordability.

He lamented that only privileged elites seem to benefit, contrasting their experience with the hardships faced by ordinary Ghanaians.



Overall, he condemned the administration's policies, suggesting they focus more on uplifting the country's general populace.



