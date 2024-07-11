Entertainment

Ghanaians have shown me love – Ben South

Screenshot 2024 03 28 At 7.png Ben South

Thu, 11 Jul 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Social media sensation Ben South expresses gratitude to Ghanaians for their overwhelming support throughout his career.

He credits their love for motivating him to create content that resonates with his audience.

Despite not earning much from short-form videos, South remains dedicated to his craft, drawing inspiration from everyday experiences and interactions.

He scripts and directs his skits, utilizing his phone for rapid production and Inshot for editing.

South's disciplined approach includes shooting multiple videos daily, ensuring a steady stream of content.

He plans meticulously, focusing on quality and consistency in his posts while preparing for future productions.

Source: Mynewsgh