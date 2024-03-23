Ghanaians never accepted me when I started music - Wiyaala

Wiyaala

Wiyaala has shared her journey through the ups and downs of her music career.

In an interview on 3FM Lounge, Wiyaala revealed the hurdles she faced, particularly the lack of acceptance from her home country and the body shaming she endured.



"The disappointing part was that immediately I stepped out, only Ghanaians living abroad accepted me. They just accepted me quickly but the authentic Ghanaians were not even minding me," she said.



She highlighted the hurtful comments she received, with some questioning her physique and even mistaking her for a footballer.

Despite the initial setbacks, Wiyaala saw an opportunity to turn the negativity into fuel for her career.



"The flip side is that that made me popular, so I capitalised on that," she said.



Recognizing the challenges of gaining acceptance in her homeland, she strategically directed her efforts towards audiences abroad who appreciated her music.