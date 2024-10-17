Ghanaians would have mocked me if I lost my election – UG SRC President-elect

Guru

Source: Mynewsgh

Guru NKZ, also known as Maradona Yeboah Adjei, expressed that he would have faced significant mockery from Ghanaians had he lost the presidency of the University of Ghana's Student Representative Council. He celebrated his victory with the song "Bebree," thanking God and aiming to entertain his fans during Christmas.





