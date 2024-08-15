Ghosh Man releases new track 'Welcome to Lapaz'

Ghanaian musician Ghosh Man, now based in the United States, has released a new track titled 'Welcome to Lapaz.'

The song marks a significant addition to his discography, reflecting on his early experiences in Ghana’s capital, Accra.



Ghosh Man explains that 'Welcome to Lapaz' is a personal account of his journey and struggles.



He describes the song as a tribute to his beginnings and a message of resilience. "Many people left the hustle due to a lack of hope, but my determination has kept me going," he said.

Produced by Krucyfyx Beatz, the song showcases Ghosh Man's dedication to his craft and his roots.



Listeners can stream 'Welcome to Lapaz' through the available platforms.



