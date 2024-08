Regina Van - Helvert

Source: 3news

Regina Van-Helvert defended Snapchat influencer Gisela Amponsah after Gisela criticized her estranged father on a podcast, calling him a "demon."

Van-Helvert argued that the focus should be on Gisela's emotional struggles and the lack of support she received, rather than the disrespect shown towards her father.

She urged for kindness and understanding instead of criticism.



