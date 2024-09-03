God didn’t shame us for not conceiving after 9 years – Selly Galley on twins’ christening

Selly Galley-Fiawoo and Praye

Source: Tigpost

At her twins’ christening on August 31, Ghanaian actress Selly Galley-Fiawoo reflected on the nine-year struggle to conceive and the public mockery they faced. She expressed deep gratitude for their twins and credited their enduring love and faith in God for overcoming the challenges.





