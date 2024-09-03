Entertainment

God didn’t shame us for not conceiving after 9 years – Selly Galley on twins’ christening

IMG 20240903 111634 Selly Galley-Fiawoo and Praye

Tue, 3 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost

At her twins’ christening on August 31, Ghanaian actress Selly Galley-Fiawoo reflected on the nine-year struggle to conceive and the public mockery they faced.

At her twins’ christening on August 31, Ghanaian actress Selly Galley-Fiawoo reflected on the nine-year struggle to conceive and the public mockery they faced. She expressed deep gratitude for their twins and credited their enduring love and faith in God for overcoming the challenges.



Source: Tigpost