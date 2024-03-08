Golden movie awards disruption was due to my divorce, not sponsorship - Mimi Reveals

Mimi

In 2023, anticipation ran high among movie enthusiasts and industry insiders for the 8th edition of the Golden Movie Awards.

However, much to their dismay, the prestigious annual event did not materialize.



Initially, in an interview with Joy FM's Kwame Dadzie, Mimi Andani, the Chief Executive Officer of the awards, cited financial constraints as the reason for the no-show.



A year later, Mimi revealed that financial constraints were not the real issue.



In an upcoming episode of Joy Prime's Celeb Biz with Amelley Djosu, the former Big Brother Africa contestant disclosed that her personal struggles, particularly her divorce, compelled the postponement of the event.



"It wasn't about sponsorship. It was because I was going through a divorce, and I needed to present a respectable reason. Now that it's resolved, I can clarify that the Golden Movie Awards wasn't halted due to sponsorship. It was halted due to disagreements among the founders. One person decided not to proceed, and that's it. This is one of the downsides of partnering with a spouse," she admitted.

Mimi explained that her partnership with her former husband led to the event's hiatus following their marital breakdown in 2023.



She emphasized the credibility of the Golden Movie Awards in attracting sponsorships, dismissing financial challenges as the primary obstacle.



Assuring fans, Mimi declared that the awards would soon return for its 8th edition, celebrating excellence in the African film industry.



She stressed the importance of maintaining the event, citing its significant impact in attracting tourists and prominent filmmakers to Ghana.



"We cannot deprive Ghanaians of that experience and the opportunity for tourists who eagerly visit our country. Ghana holds a special allure, particularly during December, drawing people from across the continent," she affirmed.