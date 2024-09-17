Gome Music Ensemble set to delight Southern Africa

After performing in Côte d'Ivoire, they'll start in Johannesburg, then engage youth in Maputo

Source: Daily guide

The Gome Music Ensemble will tour South Africa, Mozambique, and Eswatini from September 19-24, 2024, showcasing Ghanaian traditional music and dance. After performing in Côte d'Ivoire, they'll start in Johannesburg, then engage youth in Maputo, and conclude in Eswatini's House on Fire, blending Ghanaian instruments and styles.





