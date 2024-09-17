Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Gome Music Ensemble set to delight Southern Africa

Gome Music Ensemble 746x406 After performing in Côte d'Ivoire, they'll start in Johannesburg, then engage youth in Maputo

Tue, 17 Sep 2024 Source: Daily guide

The Gome Music Ensemble will tour South Africa, Mozambique, and Eswatini from September 19-24, 2024, showcasing Ghanaian traditional music and dance.

The Gome Music Ensemble will tour South Africa, Mozambique, and Eswatini from September 19-24, 2024, showcasing Ghanaian traditional music and dance. After performing in Côte d'Ivoire, they'll start in Johannesburg, then engage youth in Maputo, and conclude in Eswatini's House on Fire, blending Ghanaian instruments and styles.



Read full article

Source: Daily guide