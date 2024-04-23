Gospel music is not about appearance - Joseph Mathew to critics

Joseph Matthew

Joseph Matthew, the acclaimed Afro-gospel artist, has responded to critics who have targeted his physical appearance, emphasizing that Gospel music is not defined by outward appearance.

Facing scrutiny for his dreadlocks and hip-hop style attire, Joseph Matthew clarified in an interview with Metro TV that the essence of Gospel music transcends external looks.



"It is all about the message... People assume Gospel music must adhere to certain norms in style and appearance," stated the 'Blessed' singer.



He stressed that one's appearance does not affect the quality or the spiritual essence of the music, asserting that one can dress stylishly and still serve God effectively.

Joseph Matthew, known for hits like ‘Nyame Ye, Not Alone, Blessed, The Name, and Promise Land,’ recently won 'Best Gospel Song of the Year UK' at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK.