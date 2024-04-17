Gospel musician Erico recounts stumbling upon a senior paster in an affair with a church member

Eric Oduro

Gospel artist Eric Oduro, known for his participation in the Mentor competition as Erico, has recounted a startling encounter on Adom TV's Okukuseku with Emelia Brobbey.

Erico shared how he stumbled upon a senior pastor engaged in an illicit affair with a colleague's wife at a church in Nungua, where he was scheduled to perform.



Tasked with leading a spirit-filled session before the pastor's sermon, Erico left his spectacles in the pastor's office.

Returning to retrieve them, he was shocked to witness the pastor caught in a compromising position with the junior pastor's wife, who also served as the church secretary.



Despite the pastor's attempts to silence him and a bribe offer, Erico chose to expose the incident.