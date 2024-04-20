Gospel star's spouse unveils reason behind musical break

Philipa Baafi

Dr. Kwame Karikari, spouse of gospel singer Philipa Baafi, has shed light on her absence from the music scene, revealing that she prioritized further education to maintain relevance in the industry.

Baafi undertook a four-year educational journey to become a physician assistant, followed by licensing exams for membership in the Ghana Dental and Medical Council, her husband explained in a video shared by Zionfelix.



With her educational pursuit now complete, Dr. Karikari announced Baafi's official return to music, noting that they had been waiting for the right moment to share this news.



Known for hits like 'Go Higher,' Baafi's musical comeback is eagerly anticipated.