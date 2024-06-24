Government doing little to reap from the music economy – Musician

Obibini

Source: Mynewsgh

Obibini, a rap artist known as David Kwaku Effum Boafo, criticized the government for neglecting the music industry's economic potential.

Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast, he urged governmental involvement to capitalize on music's profitability, similar to Nigeria, America, and the UK.



Emphasizing the need for substantial investment, Obibini highlighted issues like inadequate support for musicians, particularly concerning royalties and healthcare for veterans.

He called for legislative support, financial aid, and other initiatives to empower artists.



Asserting that the government must take proactive steps, Obibini advocated for policies beneficial to musicians and the broader creative sector.



