“Grateful for life” – Sister Derby celebrates her 40th birthday

Sister Derby.jpeg Sister Derby

Sun, 25 Aug 2024 Source: Tigpost

On August 25, 2024, Ghanaian musician and activist Sister Derby, known for her hit "Uncle Obama," celebrated her 40th birthday.

On August 25, 2024, Ghanaian musician and activist Sister Derby, known for her hit "Uncle Obama," celebrated her 40th birthday. She shared elegant photos on social media, reflecting her youthful appearance and receiving numerous birthday wishes and compliments from fans who marveled at her ageless beauty.



