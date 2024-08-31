Guinness World Records: Ghanaian man sets new record for longest time to hug a tree

Menu ›
Abdul Hakim Awal, a Ghanaian man, set a new Guinness World Record by hugging a tree for 24 hours, 21 minutes, and 4 seconds in Kumasi, Ghana. His attempt was aimed at promoting nature conservation, and he is now officially recognized as the record holder for the longest time spent hugging a tree.
