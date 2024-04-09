Guru recounts depression upon return from US

Guru

Ghanaian musician Guru has shared his experience of struggling with depression after returning from the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guru revealed that what was supposed to be a short project trip to the USA extended to over a month due to pandemic-related restrictions.



Upon his return to Ghana, Guru faced financial challenges due to the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic, leaving him in a tough spot.



He expressed disappointment with individuals he relied on for support, which worsened his mental state and contributed to what he described as depression.

"I went to the US for two weeks but because of COVID it took five months before I returned to Ghana. When I arrived, things had taken a turn, so I had to take time to make amends. During that moment, there were a lot of disappointments," Guru explained during an interview.



Guru's struggles inspired his song 'No Bad Energy,' which reflects his frustrations and depressive state during that difficult period.



In an interview on Onua FM, Guru emphasized how his mood influenced the song's tone, echoing his emotional turmoil upon his return from the US.