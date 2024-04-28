Entertainment

Entertainment
Habiba Sinare opposes “Dumsor must stop” vigil

Sun, 28 Apr 2024

Habiba Sinare, former spouse of Ghanaian footballer Majeed Waris, dismisses the necessity of a “Dumsor Must Stop” Vigil, asserting government awareness of citizens' challenges.

In her view, governmental awareness implies action, rendering the vigil redundant in addressing the persistent power outages.

Sinare criticizes the lack of transparency surrounding the dumsor situation, emphasizing the nation's capability to overcome such challenges.

While refraining from protest participation, Sinare advocates for improved power stability, particularly in healthcare facilities.

