Hajia4Reall deactivates social media accounts amid ongoing legal proceedings

Hajia4reall

Hajia4Reall, also known as Mona4Reall, has deactivated all her social media accounts amidst ongoing legal proceedings.

A visit to her Instagram profile reveals that all her pictures have been removed, with a bold inscription in her bio stating, “Hi Nosy…This account is temporarily unavailable for your viewing.”







This decision comes in the wake of Hajia4Real’s representation by her new lawyer, Michael Perkins, who recently petitioned the court to ease her pre-trial bail restrictions.

The request aims to facilitate her attendance at classes and other commitments, considering her current home confinement status.



Hajia4Reall’s legal troubles stem from her arrest and extradition from the United Kingdom to the United States on charges related to a $2 million romance scam targeting older, single Americans.