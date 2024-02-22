Hajia4Reall pleads guilty in romance scam case

Hajia4reall

Ghanaian socialite and influencer Mona Faiz Montrage, known as Hajia 4Reall or Mona4Reall, has admitted to her involvement in a romance scam scheme, pleading guilty to receiving proceeds from fraudulent activities.

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, disclosed the guilty plea, stating that Montrage acknowledged her role in laundering funds derived from a series of romance scams.



Montrage entered a guilty plea for conspiracy to receive stolen money before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah L.



U.S. Attorney Damian Williams emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “Mona Faiz Montrage knowingly received money stolen from older Americans through romance scams and was arrested abroad and now faces serious consequences for her actions. Romance scams such as Montrage’s harmed her vulnerable, elderly victims not only in the cruel betrayal of trust in the realization that their online romantic connection was fiction, but by also callously stealing their money."



According to court documents and statements, Montrage was part of a criminal enterprise based in West Africa, executing various frauds, including romance scams, targeting individuals and businesses in the U.S. between 2013 and 2019.



The victims, mostly vulnerable older individuals living alone, fell prey to deceptive emails, text messages, and social media communications, convincing them of romantic affiliations that were fabrications orchestrated by members of the criminal group. Once trust was established, victims were coerced into transferring funds to accounts controlled by the enterprise under false pretenses.

Montrage gained prominence as an influencer through her Instagram handle, "Hajia4Reall," boasting millions of followers and ranking among Ghana's top profiles.



She received funds from several victims of romance frauds orchestrated by the enterprise, employing various tactics such as false promises to transport gold, resolve fake FBI investigations, and assist fake U.S. Army officers in receiving funds from Afghanistan.



Overall, Montrage managed bank accounts that received over $2 million in illicit proceeds from the criminal enterprise.



Montrage, 31, hailing from Accra, Ghana, pleaded guilty to conspiring to receive stolen money, carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Additionally, she agreed to forfeit $2,164,758.41 and make restitution in the same amount. Sentencing is scheduled to be conducted by U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty.



Williams commended the diligent efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in uncovering the complex web of fraudulent activities.