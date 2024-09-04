Harry Ahovi wins Volta Best Blogger for the second consecutive time

Ghanaian Blogger Harry Ahovi, popularly known as Prince Harrylord has won the prestigious Blogger of the Year at this year's Volta Media Excellence Awards 2024.

The One time Ghana Youth Blogger of the year was adjudged the Best Blogger in Volta Region at the just 5th edition after winning the 4th edition last year at Volta Media Excellence Awards 2023.



Prince Harrylord as affectely called is the personal blogger and publicist to Ghana’s youngest musician Foto Copy and his brother Jessy DeGreat who both are Rappers and Afrobeat musicians.



This year’s edition of the Volta Media Excellence Awards was held at Dzodze with Hon. Edem Agbana(NDC PC-Ketu North, Hon. Enoch Amegble (NPP PC- Ketu North) and celebrated journalist Roland Walker gracing the occasion.

Harry Ahovi has been an advocate for positive news devoid of sensationalism and lies. With his journalist background, he holds the ethics of journalism high and ensures that his fellow bloggers adhere to it.



Apart from blogging, Harry has appeared on 3music(The Game), Kingdom FM(Entertainment City), AiT TV (Showbiz City), etc to share his knowledge on industry-related issues. In addition, he has done PR for brands and individuals across the country.



In 2021, he was the only Ghanaian blogger to be nominated in the Afrikpreneur Awards in Cameroon after winning African Blogpreneur of the Year at the African Top Entrepreneurs Awards 2019. Currently, and report on national issues as a freelancer.