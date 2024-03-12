Have at least one sensible song that can stand the test of time - Bessa Simons advises

Bessa Simons

Bessa Simons, President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), has emphasized the importance of young Ghanaian musicians learning to craft meaningful songs that withstand the test of time.

In an interview with GTV on March 11, 2024, Simons advised aspiring artists to strive to compose at least one sensible song during their careers, asserting that such compositions contribute to their longevity and societal impact.



"In your lifetime, you must try and write one sensible song. I say this to the young ones all the time, and that song might survive you through your music career," Simons remarked, highlighting the significance of creativity and originality in songwriting.



Simons underscored the value of live musical performance, noting its role in enhancing a musician's versatility and career longevity. He pointed to Gedu-Blay Ambolley as a prime example of an artist adept at live music, emphasizing the enduring appeal and authenticity it brings to performances.



"The trick is for every musician to know how to play with a live band because you cannot mime all along. Look at the likes of Gyedu-Blay Ambolley playing live music. There is this longevity in it," Simons affirmed.

Drawing from his experience as a veteran Highlife musician and keyboardist, Simons reaffirmed MUSIGA's commitment to fostering and championing Ghanaian music and musicians. He expressed pride in the industry's achievements and the wealth of talent it harbors.



