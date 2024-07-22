High Energy singer Evelyn Thomas dies, aged 70

High Energy sold more than seven million copies, and earned Thomas a spot on Top Of The Pops in 1984

Source: BBC

Disco singer Evelyn Thomas, whose powerful voice helped define the Hi-NRG scene of the 1980s, has died at the age of 70.

The Chicago-born star scored an international hit with the 1984 single High Energy, which made the top five in the UK and topped the US club charts.



Her death was announced by her producer Ian Levine on social media.

“It is hard for me to accept that my lifelong protege really has left us,” he wrote. “Her music will outlive us all.”



