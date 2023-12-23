High anticipation as Efya holds ‘Efya Live’ concert on December 23

Efya Live will be held on December 23, 2023

Ghanaian singer, Efya, takes center stage for her much-anticipated concert, 'Efya Live.' With the event scheduled for December 23 at the Accra International Conference Centre at 8 pm, the air is thick with anticipation as fans and music enthusiasts alike eagerly await a night that promises to be unforgettable.

Known for her soulful voice and captivating stage presence, Efya is set to deliver a performance that transcends the ordinary, making 'Efya Live' an absolute standout on the year-end entertainment calendar and a must-attend concert of the year.



Although Efya has been silent about the artistes who would join her on stage for this experience, sources say the star-studded Efya Live concert will feature performances by some of Africa's most renowned artists, including the continent’s most decorated rapper Sarkodie, BET Award winner Stonebwoy, 'Terminator' hitmaker King Promise, and BET Hip Hop Award winner Black Sherif.



Adding to the allure of 'Efya Live,' the stage will be illuminated by the stellar talents of multiple award-winning musicians, including Wendy Shay, Medikal, and Mr. Drew.



While the running order for the performances remains unclear, reports are suggesting a unique twist to the Efya Live concert.



The concert, a significant milestone in Efya's two-decade-long career, follows the successful October 2023 release of her latest EP, "No More Tears."

Promising an unforgettable evening, the event boasts a star-studded lineup of Ghanaian artists and surprises, aiming to redefine the standards of live entertainment.



Presented by D's Dreamworld Ghana in collaboration with Live Konnect and Gingam Entertainment, Efya Live in Concert is positioned to become an annual tradition, strategically timed just two days before Christmas celebrations.



Beyond the excitement of the upcoming musical extravaganza, the concert marks a significant cultural and entertainment event, promising patrons an evening of pure entertainment, nostalgia, and an unmatched live experience.



