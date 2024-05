KK Fosu

Source: Apexnewshub

News reaching Apex News Hub indicates that KK Fosu, a renowned Highlife musician from Ghana, was recently involved in a severe accident on the Accra-Apam road.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, May 25, 2024.

According to reports, KK Fosu and his fellow musician, Bless, were on their way to a performance in Breman Essikuma when their vehicle collided with a Mercedes.



Read full article