His Praise Chorale unites voices for ‘Together in Praise’ at the National Theatre

His Praise Chorale

Source: Conrad Kakraba, Contributor

The National Theatre in Accra witnessed a harmonious celebration of praise as His Praise Chorale, a dynamic singing ministry in the Churches of Christ, hosted an oversubscribed all-white event under the theme "Together in Praise."

The evening was dedicated to thanking God for His goodness throughout the year. The purpose extended to showcasing the remarkable achievements of His Praise Chorale over its six-year existence.



Achievements Spotlight



- Teaching songs at churches.



- Conducting training programs for song leaders.



- Participating in various ceremonies.



- Undertaking a commendable project to record all 196 songs in the Twi Hymnal of the Churches of Christ, with an impressive 120 songs already recorded.

The Chairperson of His Praise Chorale, Mr. John K. Essel, Pro-Chancellor of Knutsford University College, and a Bishop at the Nsawam Road Church of Christ, urged patrons to keep supporting the activities of His Praise Chorale which is on course to improve vocal music in the Churches of Christ.



Ceaseless Praise



The event, led by Music Director Mr. Joel Boakye-Mensah, featured awe-inspiring performances. The choir engaged in a unique exchange with the audience, creating a thunderous melody of praise that resonated through the National Theatre. Congregational singing was concurrently led with unparalleled enthusiasm by Nathaniel and Zephaniah Boakye-Mensah, Nathaniel Ackom, and Prince Appau.



Citations of Recognition



MC Mingles (Citizen Ato Dadzie), a seasoned host, received a special citation for graciously moderating His Praise Chorale's events over the years. Other acknowledgments included Dr. Fred Asare for invaluable support, Mido Productions for consistent service provision, Mrs. Brenda Botchway-Annang for meal support during rehearsals, and Mrs. Bertha Agbovi for generous donations.



Inspiration and Testimonies

Dr. Samuel Twumasi-Ankrah, President of Heritage Christian University College, delivered words of inspiration, urging continuous heartfelt praise. Testimonies from church leaders highlighted the positive impact of His Praise Chorale's training programs.



Uplifted Patrons



Attendees expressed gratitude to God for using His Praise Chorale to uplift and inspire them to extol the praise of God in all circumstances.



His Praise Chorale's "Together in Praise" concert at the National Theatre stands as a unique memorial to unity, gratitude, and the power of harmonious worship.