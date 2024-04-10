HoodTalk Music Festival heads to Kumasi

As part of the event, the organisers plan to visit Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Kumasi is set to host the HoodTalk Music Festival on April 25 at Jubilee Park, showcasing Ghanaian artists in support of a $14 million pediatric clinic initiative.

Organized by the DreamChild Foundation and Virtual Hub, the festival aims to raise awareness and funds for pediatric clinics across Ghana, with significant support expected from business figures and community leaders.



The festival, themed "The King’s Concert," will feature a lineup of artists including Strongman,Bradez, Ypee, King Paluta, and more, promising a vibrant musical experience for attendees. As part of the event, the organisers plan to visit Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to seek his blessing and support.

With a mission to alleviate child poverty in Africa, DreamChild Foundation seeks to expand its impact across Ghana and the continent. Through the power of music and community engagement, the festival strives to amplify the voices advocating for African children's well-being.



This free event aims to unify global music enthusiasts around common goals, discussing pressing issues while enjoying the performances. Last year, the festival successfully took place in Tamale, Ho, and Accra, marking its significant growth and impact in Ghana's music scene and charitable efforts.