Hopeson Adorye has not seen anything yet – Serwaa Broni

Evelyn Serwaa Broni, alleged ex-girlfriend of President Nana Akufo-Addo, has commented on Hopeson Adorye's recent arrest, suggesting more consequences await him.

Adorye was arrested for a past radio interview where he mentioned using dynamite to disrupt voting in the Volta region.



Despite initial inaction, his arrest prompted Serwaa Broni to assert, "He’s not seen anything yet."

Previously, she accused Adorye of facilitating her connection with the President and implied his involvement in various undisclosed activities.



Adorye had previously dismissed her allegations, claiming she would eventually seek his forgiveness if he revealed the full story.



