House of the Dragon actor shocked by online hate

Abubakar Salim (left) is in the latest season of House of the Dragon

Source: BBC

Abubakar Salim, an actor from "House of the Dragon," has faced racial harassment after releasing his game, Tales of Kenzera: Zau, which he created to express his grief over his father's death.

Despite his intention to honor his father, some accused the game of pushing a diversity agenda.



Salim received hateful comments and harassment online. In May, he posted a video calling out this racism, which gained significant attention. Salim tried engaging with critics, often finding common ground. His studio, Surgent Studios, recently announced layoffs, reflecting broader industry issues.

Salim highlighted the persistent challenges of funding and market dynamics in gaming.



Read full article