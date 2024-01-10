How Black Sherif celebrated his 22nd birthday

Black Sherif celebrated his 22nd birthday on January 9

On January 9, 2024, Ghanaian music sensation, Mohammed Ismail Sherif, also known as Black Sherif celebrated his 22nd birthday in a remarkable style.

Black Sherif did something different with his birthday. First, social media was awash with posts of packages received by some lucky individuals, mainly social media influencers who supported him.



The packages consisted of a black-coloured cake with the number “9” inscribed on it, a bottle of champagne and a greeting card.



Black Sherif's greeting card expressed his gratitude for the support and enthusiasm he received, and his hope for a stronger relationship in the next year as a creator and a curator.



"Thank you. I appreciate the love and energy you give me and my art. I can feel it everywhere I go. It is undeniable. I hope this year brings more clarity on our connection, as a curator and a creator. Cheers to another great run and a fruitful journey. God bless us. Love from Blacko " the card read.



Besides celebrating his birthday, Black Sherif also surprised his fans with a new single, "January 9."

He had hinted at the song with pictures from his amazing AfroFuture performance on December 29, 2023.



He wished his fans a happy new year on social media and showed them the artwork of the new song, which had the "999" symbol, making his fans curious about the meaning behind his art.



Later on the day, Dancehall sensation Stonebwoy surprised Black Sherif at his home with a birthday celebration.



Videos could be seen of Stonebwoy popping a bottle of champagne in the presence of a bewildered Black Sherif.



He topped off the celebration with a private birthday party held at Chez Toi in Osu. He was joined by some close friends, fans, colleagues and industry players including music entrepreneur, Smallgod, British-Ghanaian singer Abra Cadabra and many more.

Social media was equally awash with well-wishes and appreciation messages celebrating Black Sherif for his achievements at such a young age.



Check the posts





A gem ???? was born today @blacksherif_ … Happy birthday international BLACKO ???? pic.twitter.com/XDLjxj5Zjs — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) January 9, 2024

- @blacksherif_ performing his birthday song, January 9 at his 22nd birthday celebration happening somewhere in Osu. pic.twitter.com/ypElOtqwqg — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) January 10, 2024

ID/BB

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.