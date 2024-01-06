How Ghanaians reacted to Berla Mundi’s private wedding ceremony on social media

Berla Mundi (left) together with the image of the entrance of the wedding ceremony

Social media was buzzing with reactions following reports of media personality, Berla Mundi, tying the knot with David Tabi in a private wedding ceremony.

The report took many by surprise as they expected to hear of a gist about the wedding involving one of the finest media personalities the country could boast of on the global stage.



Some netizens were full of praise for Berla Mundi concerning her marriage and applauded her for how she handled the ceremony, especially with the restriction of phones which led to less social media attention.



Others also commended her for making the marriage ceremony a private one because it helps to take away pressure from the public which could have had consequences in one way or the other.



The information about Berla Mundi’s marriage was made known by her colleague at Media General, Giovani Caleb on his X platform where he wrote, “Already excited about the goodness of the Lord this year 2024. Congratulations my Teshie Beyonce - Queen B!. Bless your union”



“Congratulations to both of them. Mr David has shown to the world that, indeed he's a lucky man and quite a gentleman to have Berla Mundi hearts in his palm. What a lucky man and wonderful moment!!,” one individual wrote.

“So happy especially how she restricted phones At least people won't be spreading unnecessary photos of the ceremony” another person remarked.



“Congratulations to my queen of media,” an individual wrote.



