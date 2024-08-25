Entertainment

How I discovered the name Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama Mcbrown02 Nana Ama Mcbrown

Sun, 25 Aug 2024 Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, originally named Felicity Agyemang, shared in a recent interview that her uncle changed her name to Nana Ama McBrown, adding "McBrown" to reflect her unique talent.

Source: Tigpost