How I discovered the name Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama Mcbrown

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, originally named Felicity Agyemang, shared in a recent interview that her uncle changed her name to Nana Ama McBrown, adding "McBrown" to reflect her unique talent. She expressed gratitude for the name, which has significantly impacted her career and public image.





