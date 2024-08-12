How Manasseh Azure's inspired Blakk Rasta's 'Kafan Kere' off the 'Salaga Soljah' album

Blakk Rasta’s latest release, "Kafan Kere," is a vibrant testament to the power of artistic inspiration drawn from real-life experiences.

The song's intricate layers reflect a blend of musical homage and profound commentary, notably influenced by Ghanaian journalist Manasseh Azure.



Musical Roots and Creative Fusion



The chorus of "Kafan Kere" pays homage to Bob Marley’s iconic "We and Dem," specifically drawing from the song's scat section. This melodic nod establishes a sonic connection to reggae's rich heritage, blending seamlessly with Blakk Rasta's distinctive style, Kuchoko music.



Satirical Spark from Azure's Experience



At the heart of "Kafan Kere" is Azure’s encounter at a US fair, where a vegan stand controversially served dog meat. The stand’s intention was to critique the selective nature of meat consumption—highlighting the irony of consuming some animals (like goats and sheep) while rejecting others (like dogs). This satirical approach serves as the foundation for Blakk Rasta's lyrical exploration.

Cultural and Personal Resonance



Azure’s background from Bongo in the Upper East Regio, where dog meat is traditionally consumed, adds a layer of personal connection and authenticity to the song's narrative. This cultural context enriches the song, giving it depth and relevance.



Satirical Advocacy and Social Commentary



Blakk Rasta employs satire to elevate dog meat in the narrative, only to subvert expectations by promoting veganism—a lifestyle he personally follows. Through this clever twist, "Kafan Kere" challenges societal norms and encourages listeners to reconsider their dietary choices.



A Provocative Message

Ultimately, "Kafan Kere" stands out not just for its musical innovation but for its thought-provoking social commentary.



By addressing cultural norms and ethical considerations surrounding meat consumption, Blakk Rasta invites listeners to engage in deeper reflection about their food choices and societal values.



Stream the song below



