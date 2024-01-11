How Osebo got the 'Zara Man' title

Osebo the Zara Man has been an loyal customer of Zara

Eccentric Ghanaian fashionista Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo the Zara Man, has given the story behind the title “The Zara Man”.

He sat down with radio broadcaster Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM, where he stated that he discovered the popular fashion retailer Zara when he was in Germany.



He detailed how he fell in love with the brand due to their styles and the exquisite cuts of their clothes.



He also added that he was responsible for introducing the Zara brand to many people, both in Ghana and Germany.



“In the 90's, when I started dressing, Zara wasn’t a popular brand. It was when I went to visit my brother in Germany that I discovered Zara. He had told me that he was going to Zara to buy jeans, and I asked who they were. So I went to their store with him, saw some of their products, and was amazed at their style, so I started patronizing them.



“I am even responsible for making the Zara brand popular in many circles. Many people did not know Zara, and I introduced it to many people," he revealed.

According to Osebo, his habit of taking pictures after every round of shopping at Zara stores earned him the title “Zara Man.”



He claimed that many stores would also shut down the men’s sections specifically for him to shop alone due to his reputation as a big spender.



“Because I loved the brand so much, any time I finished shopping at one of their stores, I usually took pictures. That was when those in Ghana started calling me the “Zara Man.”



“I became so popular among their stores that whenever I go shopping there, they close down the men's section just for me to shop. Because I’m big there. I can spend up to 50,000 Euros at a store,” he said.



He explained that he does not get special discounts and perks for being a loyal customer, but he gets access to clothes in the stockroom, or "Lager,” which are yet to be put in their showrooms.

“The manager of that store would call me and invite me to the store. They would allow me access to their "Lager,” where I can access some clothes before they are brought out to the showroom,” he said.



ID/BB



