How Prophet Kofi Oduro reacted to the Hayford leaked sex tape scandal

Head Pastor and founder of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro, has reacted to a sex scandal that rocked the Ghanaian media scene a few days ago.

Social media was in turmoil as Hayford Nhyira, a popular Twitter influencer, came under backlash and ridicule online when videos of him having oral sex with a crossdresser were leaked.



Videos going around on social media showed him fighting with his father and brother after the incident.



Reports also claimed he was hospitalized and he was spotted asking for financial help or asylum in the US to escape the shame.



However, in a video making rounds on social media, Prophet Kofi Oduro, during a ministration at his church, chastized the incident.



According to him, such acts were a result of “foolishness” on the part of Hayford and others like him.

He cited this as a vice that destroys the lives of young men.



"There are 13 things that come out of a man’s heart and devour the man, and the last one is foolishness. Foolishness is what is making these boys…a young man would go and lick another man’s anus.



“The place where one excretes from, someone would bend over and another will lick it? That is foolishness,” he said.



