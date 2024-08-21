How To Get Rid OF Ants

Ants

Baking soda is an effective, eco-friendly way to eliminate ants without harmful chemicals. When ants consume baking soda, it reacts with the acidic environment in their stomachs, producing carbon dioxide gas that they can't expel, causing their death. Baking soda can also dehydrate ants by absorbing moisture from their bodies and blocking their breathing spores. To use, mix equal parts baking soda and sugar, then sprinkle the mixture in areas with ant activity. The sugar lures ants, while the baking soda kills them. This method is safe for homes with pets or children.

