How a beauty queen became the face of South Africa-Nigeria tensions

IMG 20240917 170133 Chidimma Adetshina

Tue, 17 Sep 2024 Source: Aljazeera

Following Chidimma Adetshina's forced exit from the Miss South Africa pageant due to xenophobic backlash, young Nigerians in South Africa, such as Anita Odunyao Solarin, have reported feeling unwelcome and unsafe.

Following Chidimma Adetshina's forced exit from the Miss South Africa pageant due to xenophobic backlash, young Nigerians in South Africa, such as Anita Odunyao Solarin, have reported feeling unwelcome and unsafe. The tensions between South Africans and Nigerians are exacerbated by stereotypes and economic frustrations, revealing deep-seated xenophobia.



