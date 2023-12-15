How another man stormed Salinko’s house to claim his child and ex-fiancée

Kumawood actor, Salinko

Actor Abraham Davis, popularly known as ‘Salinko’, has recounted how a man showed up out of the blue to claim his ex-fiancée and their 3-month-old baby.

In an interview on Emelia Brobbey’s ‘Okukuseku’ show, Salinko recalled how he invested resources right from the pregnancy stage to months after the baby was born, only for a random guy to show up and claim the child.



Salinko emphasized the embarrassment he received during that period, adding that the ex in question was someone all his colleagues knew and that they had been together for years



“A lady I was once dating for a while, got pregnant. That wasn’t her first pregnancy. We aborted the first one and kept the second one. She gave birth and I looked after the child, took up responsibilities just as a father should.



"All of a sudden, someone shows up that the child is his. This woman is someone everyone around me knows. All my colleagues knew her, not knowing I wasn’t the only one she was dating.



“I couldn’t think properly. I sent her and the child out of the house. I was in Accra when I received a call that the man showed up at my house in Kumasi. I took the next available flight to Kumasi and asked them to leave my house before I arrive,” he bitterly recounted.

Salinko, who has since remarried after a recently failed marriage and a series of other failed relationships said such experiences have now caused him to be extra strict.



He said his new wife has had to endure a different side of him, which is no fault of his.



“If you ask my wife now, she’ll tell you I am a tough man. I have become very strict and cautious and my wife complains about it but there’s nothing I can do about it. It is said that we should abandon our past but sometimes we have to draw out the lessons,” he added.



Salinko’s recent breakup



The Kumawood actor recently opened up about how his wife divorced him on the grounds of being fed up.



He made the headlines in 2017 when he announced his marriage and posted a picture of himself and his wife, and was widely praised for finding a beautiful wife but his joy was cut short by the latter’s decision.



In an earlier interview with Poleenu Multimedia, Salinko disclosed that his wife told him she was fed up with the marriage and her decision caused him many health challenges which affected his work.

“Madam just said that she is fed up, we went to the father and the father also said he can see the daughter is fed up; no one maltreated her or did anything to her.



“I nearly went mad but I had to manage because initially when I go to the market to sell, I can sit there for a while until someone prompts me before I become conscious of myself. Yes, a lady can tell you that she is fed up without any reason,” he earlier stated.







