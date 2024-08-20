How long should you wear your braids

Braids

Source: wearehairgoals

Keeping braids in for extended periods, like three months, has pros and cons for type 4 hair. While it can lead to massive hair growth and the braids may still look good over time, it can cause issues such as dry, brittle hair, excessive shedding, and poor moisture retention, especially for low porosity hair. Additionally, product buildup and moisture can cause the braids to develop a bad smell. Despite these challenges, the author plans to continue wearing braids for long periods, valuing the hair growth benefits while accepting the risks.

Keeping braids in for extended periods, like three months, has pros and cons for type 4 hair. While it can lead to massive hair growth and the braids may still look good over time, it can cause issues such as dry, brittle hair, excessive shedding, and poor moisture retention, especially for low porosity hair. Additionally, product buildup and moisture can cause the braids to develop a bad smell. Despite these challenges, the author plans to continue wearing braids for long periods, valuing the hair growth benefits while accepting the risks.





Read full article