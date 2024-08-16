Lifestyle

How to Clean an Iron

Iron 1 Firlty Iron

Fri, 16 Aug 2024 Source: atcharlotteshouse.com

To clean a dirty iron, start by scrubbing it with white vinegar to remove most of the grime. For stubborn spots, use a toothbrush with baking soda to scrub the nooks and crannies. Finally, turn on the iron and let the steam run for a few minutes to finish the job. This quick and easy process will leave your iron looking like new, no Photoshop needed!

Source: atcharlotteshouse.com