How to Clean an Iron

Firlty Iron

To clean a dirty iron, start by scrubbing it with white vinegar to remove most of the grime. For stubborn spots, use a toothbrush with baking soda to scrub the nooks and crannies. Finally, turn on the iron and let the steam run for a few minutes to finish the job. This quick and easy process will leave your iron looking like new, no Photoshop needed!

