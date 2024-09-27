How to Handle Cyberbullying Bullying and Negative Comments

Cyberbullying

Cyberbullying is the use of digital platforms, such as social media, websites, or messaging apps, to harass, threaten, or humiliate an individual. This behavior can include spreading rumors, sharing embarrassing information, sending threatening messages, or posting harmful comments. Unlike traditional bullying, cyberbullying can occur 24/7 and can reach a wider audience quickly, making it particularly damaging. It affects people of all ages but is especially prevalent among younger individuals. The emotional and psychological impact can be severe, leading to anxiety, depression, and in extreme cases, self-harm or suicidal thoughts.

