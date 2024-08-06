How to Make Perfume Stronger And Last Longer.

Cologne

To make your perfume last longer, choose Eau de Parfum (EDP) over Eau de Toilette (EDT) for its higher oil concentration. Apply Vaseline on your pulse points before spraying perfume, and focus on areas like wrists, neck, and behind ears. Avoid rubbing wrists after applying. Spray perfume right after a shower when skin is moist, and layer with products from the same line if available. Store perfumes in a cool, dark place, and never shake the bottle. Check customer reviews on Fragrantica for insights on longevity and similar fragrances. Quality perfumes last longer, so choose reputable brands.

